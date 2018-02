SIX people remain in police custody after a fight broke out at a pub in Weeley.

Officers were called to the Black Boy pub on Thorpe Road just before 5pm on Tuesday afternoon to reports of a fight between a group of people.

Five men aged 22, 44, 40, 50 and 22, and a 24-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

All of those involved remain in police custody pending further inquiries.