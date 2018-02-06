DOG owners who fail to clean up after their pets are set to be named and shamed by a new community team.

Angry residents are fed up with dogs’ mess being left on the streets of Jaywick and fear the problem is on the increase.

Now Jaywick Sands Happy Club is taking action to tackle the issue by setting up a Dog Poo Gang.

It has vowed to take photos or video of offenders on their mobile phones and then post them on social media in an effort to identify those responsible.

Danny Sloggett, chairman of the club, said residents are keen to do their bit to help clampdown on owners who fail to pick up their dog’s mess.

He said: “Tendring Council’s dog wardens can only be in one place at a time and the chances of owners not taking responsibility for their pets when they are there is minimal.

“The council has asked people to act as extra eyes around the district and report what they see, and provide evidence to help bring these people to book.

“At the night’s Happy Club meeting we decided to respond positively and will be out around the streets whenever we can and gathering evidence.

“This is something our members are angry about and we want to get involved to make a difference.”

Mr Sloggett added they were equally unhappy about rubbish being fly-tipped in the area.

He said: “Just after the recent high winds when a number of items came down there were incidents of people dumping other things such as fridges and other household appliances in Jaywick.

“While we are out on the Dog Poo Gang, we will also take photos or video any incidents of fly-tipping we witness and post that on social media and inform the relevant authorities.

“Many of our roads have been upgraded in the past couple of years and Jaywick is on the up.

"We need to make sure that this is not being spoilt by the actions of a few irresponsible people.”