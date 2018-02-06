A MAN has been banned from begging in Clacton town centre.

Darren Fogarty, 47, from Brightlingsea, was made subject of a criminal behaviour order at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 2, after he admitted to breaching a community protection notice.

Fogarty was fined £80 and ordered to pay £30 court costs.

The order, which was applied for by Tendring Community Policing Team, is in place for three years.

The conditions are that he must not beg in a public place, ask people unknown to him for money or be sitting in place where he will be perceived to be begging.

Anyone who has information about a breach of the order can contact Tendring Community Policing Team on 101 or online by visiting www.essex.police.uk.