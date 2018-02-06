A COURAGEOUS youngster who suffers from a host of medical complications has received a generous cash boost from local businesses.

Riley Garner, now aged six, had to be resuscitated after he was born not breathing.

The lack of oxygen caused the youngster to suffer brain damage which resulted in cerebral palsy.

He also has dystonia, which causes spasms, and chronic lung damage.

Riley’s family, from Kirby Cross, have been raising money for the Tree Of Hope charity to pay for selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, which is not available on the NHS.

Mum Aline Robinson said: “Riley’s condition affects him in every day life. It affects his breathing, the way he eats and talks and his mobility.

“He had the SDR surgery in March 2015 and it’s designed to remove the nerves that are causing the painful spasticity that cerebral palsy children and adults have.

“But the surgery is just one part – then there’s going to be the rehab and body strengthening.”

Riley’s family now hope to raise more cash to cover post-operative therapy, specialist equipment and small building work for him to have therapy in at home.

It will also cover travel expenses to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

About £20,000 has been raised for the youngster but the family hope to reach £40,000.

“We have had three amazing donations at the end of last year and the beginning of this year,” said Aline.