A MAN has admitted to carrying out two violent robberies armed with a large kitchen knife.

Simon Harrigan, 37, of Granville Road, Clacton, admitted two counts of robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Harrigan was caught on CCTV walking passed the Best One shop in Clacton High Street at around 12pm on November 4.

Shortly afterwards he changed direction, entered the shop and threatened a shop worker with a 10 ins kitchen knife before demanding cash. He left the scene with between £350 and £400.

Harrigan walked in Corals, in Station Road, at 5.20pm the same day and grabbed a shop worker and held a knife against his neck. He left the scene with up to £300.

Police were called to a disturbance in Pier Avenue at 10.25pm after Harrigan had been detained by door staff.

He was arrested and officers searched his home and found clothing and the knife which had been used.

Investigating officer Det Con Robert Dines, of Clacton CID, said: “Harrigan carried out two violent robberies where he grabbed innocent members of staff and held a kitchen knife against them while using threats of violence.

“He used his size to overpower his victims while terrified customers watched on.

“In each incident Harrigan left with hundreds of pounds.

“Thanks to town centre door staff and the prompt response by our officers, Harrigan was arrested, charged and put before the courts where he admitted all the offences.”

He is due to be sentenced on February 28.