HIGH-ENERGY swing band the Jives Aces leap into action at the Princes Theatre tomorrow night.

The Britain's Got Talent finalists average an astonishing 300 shows a year and have performed for the Queen and alongside rock royalty including Van Morrison.

They wowed BGT judge Simon Cowell with their version of the Jungle Book's I Wanna Be Like You.

Live shows include classics such as When You're Smiling, Mack The Knife and Sing, Sing, Sing.

The sextet claim their rendition of Bring Me Sunshine – which has had 3.25million views on Youtube – is so uplifting that it's even been prescribed by a doctor.

The Jive Aces are at the Princes on February 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £18 (£16 concessions) from the box office on 01255 686633.