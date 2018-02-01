HE got the moves, the look and the voice – and that's coming from the King of Rock 'n' Roll's own step-brother and bodyguard David Stanley.

Elvis look-alike Michael King lives up to his name as he crams the legendary entertainer's career into two hours of non-stop, action-packed classics.

He recaptures the true power of an Elvis performance, including hits such as Jailhouse Rock, Are You Lonesome Tonight, All Shook Up, Hound Dog and Heartbreak Hotel, The Wonder Of You and Blue Suede Shoes.

‘On Tour With Elvis’ claims to be the UK’s top touring Elvis show, and spans the early rock 'n' roll years, the movies, the 1968 'Comeback Special' and Las Vegas.

Michael is at the West Cliff Theatre on Saturday, February 10, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £21 from the box office on 01255 433344.