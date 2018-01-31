A SCHOOL has been inspiring its pupils to look to the future at its annual careers fair.

About 1,000 pupils attended the event at Clacton Coastal Academy where a number of local and national businesses set out stalls to offer careers advice.

More than 40 exhibitors, including Penguin Publishing, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveys and Sony attended the event to chat to pupils about their prospects, as well as a nuclear submarine engineer and an archaeologist.

All the pupils were encouraged to speak to the exhibitors and spoke enthusiastically about the information they had found out and how it would impact on their future plans.

Laura Leatherby, assistant vice-principal for careers, said: “At Clacton Coastal Academy, our core message is that our CCA Way leads to successful employment.

“The annual careers fair is just a small part of how we are raising aspirations through providing students with an insight into the real world of work and the diverse range of opportunities they have availabl“We have already built strong relationships with our business links to offer students work experience placements alongside their studies in sixth form, so the careers fair was an excellent platform to also inspire our younger students to start thinking about their career options.”