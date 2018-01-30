AN animal welfare centre is appealing for pet lovers to come forward to rehome a loveable pooch who was abandoned more than a year ago.

Buddy the six-year-old Boxer cross has been in the care of the National Animal Welfare Trust for more than a year.

Staff at the centre, in The Street, in Little Clacton, said they are determined to find him the loving home he deserves no matter how long it takes.

They described Buddy as a true gentleman, who is a laid-back, mature boy who would love to just chill out with his new owner.

Animal care assistant Stacey Sheppard said: he is past his crazy puppyhood and he isn’t hyperactive or particularly demanding.

"Hanging out with Buddy is like hanging out with an old friend," she said.

“We know he can’t wait to snooze in front of the TV with a new best friend.

"Whilst he may look Mr Serious most of the time, don’t be fooled. There is a cheeky chappie in there and when you see it you will grin from ear to ear.

"For instance, every single morning I fluff up his bed and straighten his blankets and every single morning, five minutes later, he has pulled all of his bedding into a big heap and stands proudly in the middle of it, smiling at me with his purple ball hanging out of his mouth."

She added that Buddy also has his insecurities and can be nervous.

This affects how he copes with the outside world but he has been working hard on this and needs someone who can understand him.

He will need an adult only home with not too many people coming and going.

“With love and an understanding, Buddy’s new best friend is going to be a very lucky person,” added Stacey.

If you would like to find out more about Buddy, check out his rehoming profile at nawt.org.uk/rehoming/dogs or call the centre on 01255 860062.