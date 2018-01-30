A WOMAN has admitted trying to buy a £37,000 car using false documents.

Kalita, Pierre, 22, had tried to buy the car at AMC Prestige Cars, between Dedham and Manningtree more than a year ago.

Sometime between November 4 and November 10 in 2016, Ms Pierre presented a forged driving licence in a bid to secure the high-end car on finance, the extra cost of which took the overall price to £48,505.

Ms Pierre, who has no previous convictions and is of previous good character, was due to stand for a three-day trial at Basildon Crown Court yesterday charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

But, appearing in the dock in blue jeans and a white shirt, the 22-year-old changed her plea immediately before the trial began, having originally denied the charge.

The court heard that she committed the offence under duress being inflicted by an unnamed third party but Crown have yet to determine whether they will accept her plea on this basis.

Recorder David Mayall told the court that the hearing would have to be adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be done and so that the Crown could agree the basis of plea with Ms Pierre’s defence barristers.

Speaking to the defendant, he said: “This is going to be adjourned until February 5.

“On that occasion, it will either proceed to sentencing on the basis of plea or there may have to be a hearing to determine the basis of plea by which you will be sentenced.

“That is unlikely to happen on the same day so it will be adjourned again to a later date.

“I’m going to continue your conditional bail but that is by no means an indication as to what sentence you will get.”

Pierre, of of Beacon Road, London, will appear for sentencing in Chelmsford Crown Court next month.