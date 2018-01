Traffic is slow on the A12 after a three-vehicle crash.

The crash is blocking lane two of the Londonbound carriageway between junction 21, Witham south, and junction 20, Hatfield Peverel.

Traffic is slow back to junction 27, Spring Lane.

It is believed the crash happened at about 7am.

8.55am: Essex Traffic Control Centre reports delays are now easing.

9.35am: The incident has now cleared.