DEDICATED nurses have been praised for their work during an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital.

Between October and December last year, there were almost 300 more patients attending the children’s assessment unit at Colchester General Hospital compared to the same period in 2016.

It is thought the reason is down to a particularly harsh winter and an increase in the number of children contracting bronchiolitis.

The team also had to stabilise eight children who needed referring to critical care, when normally the number is only about two.

Gail Jenkins, matron for children’s acute services at the hospital, said:“We have seen many children present with breathing difficulties and extremely high numbers requiring high dependency care.

“We always expect a challenging period between late September and February, but this winter has seen significantly increased numbers of sick children attend the children’s unit for acute care.”She addedused to see a difference in attendance rate between winter and summer, but given the rising population, that is not so significant now.

“Our staff have been incredible, working together and going that extra mile at the end of their shifts to support their colleagues.”