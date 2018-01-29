A member of the European Parliament has called for 16-year-olds to be given the right to vote after the Welsh Government announced plans to lower the voting age.

Alex Mayer, the only female MEP for the East of England, made the call after the Welsh Government announced its plans, which would mean younger people could vote in its next council elections in 2022.

Wales would follow in Scotland’s footsteps, where 75 per cent of those voting for the first time at age 16 and 17 turned out to vote in the Scottish independence referendum.

Alex Mayer MEP said: “The Conservative Party is quickly finding themselves on the wrong side of history.

“Young people in Essex deserve a voice in democracy, which is why I am calling on Theresa May to extend the franchise to all 16 and 17 year olds across the UK.

“Scottish teenagers were trusted to make a decision in their referendum, now Welsh teenagers will get their say as well.

"Let’s use this as an inspiration for England too.”

However, the changes would not apply to General Elections which are still controlled by the UK Government in London.

If approved, the plans would affect around 700,000 people in Wales who are not currently able to vote.

The Electoral Reform Society, which has lobbied for votes at 16, is now calling on the UK Government to back similar proposals.

Chief executive officer Darren Hughes said: “The Welsh Government are setting a positive example for Westminster – it’s time the UK government followed suit in backing a franchise fit for the 21st century.

“This generation of school leavers are more clued up on politics than ever.

“Yet despite being the first to have received citizenship education, they are being denied their full rights as citizens.

“There is a widening gulf between people and politics which we can help reverse.

“When young people help build a deep and diverse political debate, we all benefit.”