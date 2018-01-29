POLICE have issued CCTV images of a man following an assault in Walton.

A man in his 50s was attacked following an altercation in the Walton Tavern, in The Parade.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Saturday, January 27.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in connection with an assault.

"A man in his 50s was assaulted following an altercation at the Walton Tavern.

"If you recognise the man pictured or have any other information about the incident please call PC Benjamin Peter on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/12860/18."

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.