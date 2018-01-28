IT is 65 years since one of the worst natural disasters in British history claimed hundreds of lives.

And many still recall the Great Flood of 1953 and the desperate attempts to salvage lives and buildings on the night of January 31 and into the morning of Feb 1.

Workmen cut a breach in the seawall at Point Clear t o try to release water

Although Jaywick’s sea defences held firm, 35 villagers died when the waters came in, as the tidal wave punched huge holes in the earth wall to the west while two people were killed in Point Clear.

The village was caught off guard by a threat which had been unforeseen as the water got in from behind.

Work - drying out flooded home at Walton

Those who perished included Marie Miles, 42, who was unable to escape her home due to being paralysed from the waist down. She called her friends who lived nearby to warn them and they managed to get out in time.

John White, who has lived in St Osyth his entire life, was just 14 when he joined rescue teams there.

Grounded - a bungalow washed up in tact at Jaywick

“I heard about the flood at choir that morning and wanted to go and help so I went down to the beach as a rescue boat came in.

“The chap rowing had had enough so I jumped in and we went out to try and help.

“We got to Marsh Cottage but could not get the people out from the top floor and the Navy got them to safety a couple of hours later.

“I don’t remember there being any sense of panic at that time, we all got on with it,” explains John.

He remembers William and Lilian Crosswell, the owners of Crosswells stores in Point Clear, were drowned in the flood.

“Their son lived down the road and called them to try to convince them to get out but they were talking about moving stock before they went as they did not realise the threat.”

The wall of water crashed into Point Clear and William told his son “The windows are coming in.”

Lilian then came on the line and begged “Save yourself, son” before the line went dead.

John, now 78, adds: “They didn’t get out and drowned.

“They sent the rowing boats out to them because they were missing, but it was only the next day their bodies were found.”

Dick Harman, a former Clacton lifeboat man who has since died, spent three days helping in the aftermath of the tragedy.

He took part in the rescue and then recovering the “terribly contorted bodies” of the dead.

He told St Osyth historian Phyll Hendy: “It is no longer a case of if there will be another flood, but when.”

The Environment Agency put in major investment around the Essex coast after the tragedy and the wall was rebuilt in the early 1960s.

But John still fears another severe flood, and is concerned about those living in the flood plain year round, which for him makes the anniversary even more poignant.