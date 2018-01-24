PLANS to turn a shop in Frinton’s Connaught Avenue into a private physiotherapy clinic have been turned down.

The business is already operating after the property was converted.

The owner applied to Tendring Council for retrospective planning permission, but it has been turned down.

The council’s regeneration team feared the loss of a retail unit would affect the viability of the town centre.

There is only one vacant retail unit in Connaught Avenue.

The town council had supported the scheme.

Tendring Council will now decide whether to take enforcement action.