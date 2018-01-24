A KIND-HEARTED teenager is embarking on her first beauty pageant to raise money for youngsters battling with cancer.

Beauty queen hopeful Chloe Veitch, 18, has been shortlisted in the Top Models UK 2018 – the first pageant she’s entered.

The estate agent say the pageant has boosted her confidence, and she’s already started raising the much-needed cash.

Each of the candidates have to raise £500, which will go directly to the charity, Children with Cancer.

The teenager, who lives in Stanley Road, Clacton, has already raised about £250 and is hoping to smash her target in time for the glitzy competition, which will be held on Friday, April 6, at the Hilton London Metropole Hotel.

Chloe said: “When I went to the first auditions in December, there were some really famous people there, like Tom Daley.

“We all try and raise the money for children with cancer.

“I’ve been doing lots of different things, I’ve been ironing, car washing and I’m going to put on a car boot sale and a raffle.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do.

“I’ve always loved dressing up and at the pageant we get our hair and make-up professionally done.”

After the pageant, most of the competitors go on to receive modelling contracts, but thousands of pounds will be donated to youngsters affected by cancer.

The cash will go straight to Children with Cancer UK, which funds more than 50 research projects at centres around the country.

Last year the competition raised £137,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and this year they’re hoping to do the same for Children with Cancer UK, based at GOSH.

“I’m really excited. I’ve never done anything like this before,” Chloe added. “It’s good we get to raise money for a good cause and it’s good to be supporting something like this.”