MORE than 5,000 registered voters in Tendring can expect to receive a letter through their door over the coming weeks.

Tendring Council is writing to all postal or proxy voters whose recorded signature will be more than five years old on January 30.

The exercise is being undertaken because there is a legal requirement to get a new specimen signature for voting purposes every five years.

Letters will begin to go out in the next week and the exercise will be completed in mid-March.

Electoral registration officer Ian Davidson urged absent voters – those who opt for postal or proxy votes – to respond quickly.

“It is important that recipients get back to us promptly to enable us to carry out this exercise as efficiently as possible and to enable records to be updated,” he said.

“This exercise is all about ensuring that security checks in relation to absent voting continue to be effective.”

Mr Davidson said about 5,000 people in Tendring are affected and will receive a letter.