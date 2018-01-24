HOUSING bosses claim they have less money to spend on building new council homes in Tendring due to Government policies forcing councils to cut the amount they can charge their tenants.

Tendring Council is building new homes in Jaywick as part of its bid to regenerate the area, which is officially listed as the most deprived in England.

But Paul Honeywood, councillor responsible for housing, told the council’s cabinet meeting the authority has less money to invest in housing because of a Government policy forcing councils to reduce their rents by one per cent for the third year running.

Despite the reduction, Mr Honeywood pledged to continue investing in council homes in the district. He said: “The rent reduction has resulted in less money being available to invest in our capital programme overall.

“However, we remain in a relatively strong position and we have £3.7 million in the programme which will allow for further significant investment in both our tenants’ homes as well as new build and acquisition projects.”

Mr Honeywood added there is also cash there to support the wider regeneration of Jaywick.

Council leader Neil Stock said one of the problems with housing in the UK is that not enough new council homes are being built.

He said: “The Right to Buy scheme for council house tenants is really good for council tenants but it has led inevitably to the depletion of council housing stock.

“I believe in council housing. It’s essential to our housing market.

“Given that we are regarded as the best social landlord in the country by our tenants, why are rent reductions being imposed against our will?”

Labour group leader Ivan Henderson said the housing problem was a reflection of “the worst of the Government’s localism policy”.

He said: “We are very constrained - our arms are tied behind our backs.

“There is a lack of freedom under the so-called localism policy.”

Cabinet members also heard the council is continuing to bring empty houses around the district back into use and the number had been halved over the last five years.