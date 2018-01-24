OPPOSITION councillors have hit out at Government cuts for forcing council taxpayers to fork out more while services are slashed.

Tendring Council’s part of the council tax bill for 2018/9 looks set to be increased to £162.64 for an average Band D property.

This is in addition to the levies set by Essex County Council, the police and fire authority.

The authorities are looking to residents to pay more in the face of Government cuts to the annual revenue support grant.

The council has seen its annual budget slashed from almost £21million in 2012 to £13.9million for 2018/9 – with just £1.07million coming from the central Government grant.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet, Labour group leader Ivan Henderson hit out at the budget, which will see council taxpayers in Tendring asked to fork out an extra £5 a year.

He said: “Councils are heading for the cliff edge. To avoid councils reaching financial breaking point, the Government needs to step in and give some funding to meet the funding gap between now and the businesses rate retention changes planned for 2020.

“We are going to have these continual drastic cuts for another year without any fair funding or help or support from the Government.

“People are seeing council tax increase and services cut.

“We can dress them up by saying they are not cutting frontline services, but what I see in this budget is that we are looking to save £25,000 on cleaning in town centres.

“That to me is a frontline service and will see dogs’ mess and pigeons’ mess and all sorts of rubbish on the streets of our town centres.

“That is a sign of how drastic things are on this council.

“We have had years of the Conservatives saying they are the party of low taxation – and now that they have been elected, they are abusing the trust of voters.”

Carlo Guglielmi, councillor responsible for finance, said the council is now looking at its finances over the next ten years, rather than just one or two years ahead.

He said: “Unless anything significant happens between now and when the budget is presented to council on February 6, we would have successfully delivered our first budget within the new longer-term forecast.

“This is extremely important as, not only it builds confidence in the new longer-term approach, but it will go a long way to satisfy our auditors.

“Having said that, we do need to continue to deliver the necessary savings. It is worth noting that we in Tendring are the third lowest authority in Essex with regards to council tax levy and we still deliver excellent value for money to all our residents.”

Council leader Neil Stock said the situation is “very challenging” since the Government “slashed” it’s revenue support grants to councils.

“We have to cut our cloth accordingly,” he added.

As part of next year’s budget, the popular residents’ free parking scheme will continue and be included in the budget on an on-going basis.