TWENTY is plenty on the roads outside Tendring’s schools.

That is the message from district councillors who are calling on highways bosses at County Hall to cut speed limits outside the district’s schools.

Tendring Council corporate enforcement boss Fred Nicholls wants Essex County Council to cut speed limits outside schools to 20mph at certain times of the day in a bid to save lives.

Mr Nicholls also wants speeds through villages and towns in the district to be cut to 30mph.

Frinton Primary School governor and town councillor Terry Allen said cutting the speed limit is only essential outside some schools and that more parking enforcement is also needed.

He said: “People do speed past Hamford Primary School and cutting the speed limit to 20mph could be a good thing.

“But other schools like Frinton Primary are in a residential area and it is bad parking that creates a greater risk to students at picking up and dropping off times.

“More parking facilities for parents would be the best option and failing that more parking enforcement.

“It is important that we educated drivers about the dangers bad parking outside schools can create.”

Mr Nicholls’ motion calling on the county council’s cabinet to take action was approved by Tendring Council on Tuesday.

Mr Nicholls said: “I’m very pleased to have almost unanimous support and hope county councillors now push this forward.

“This is very important because we have a problem with speeding in Tendring, especially in some of our towns and villages.

“We know the police do not have resources to enforce speeding because they are under staffed, but we must make drivers aware of what is acceptable – especially close to schools.”

Mr Nicholls wants the county council’s highways department to undertake a review of current speed limits outside all schools in Tendring.

He said the county council should “take appropriate action to ensure they are reduced to a maximum of 20mph at certain times of the day as soon as possible”.

Clacton West county councillor Paul Honeywood said he previously raised concerns over speeding in Jaywick Lane, near the former Bishop’s Park College site.

He said a survey found almost 75 per cent of motorists drive above the 30mph limit approaching the schools.

“I was told by Essex County Council officers they are not looking to take any further action with this data,” he said.

“This is a perfect example of the county council getting it wrong.

“Something needs to be done – and this motion is the start of it.”

Clacton councillor Andy Pemberton also called for action to stop “selfish and dangerous” driving and illegal parking outside schools.

Kirby Residents’ Association claims parents are putting youngsters at risk with bad school-run parking outside the Kirby Primary in Halstead Road. Chairman Ray Enever fears someone could be killed if the parking issue is not resolved.