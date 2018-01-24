MP Giles Watling has pledged his support for Holocaust Memorial Day ahead of a special ceremony in Clacton.

He signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment to support the memorial and honour those murdered during the Holocaust.

He also paid tribute to the Holocaust survivors who work to educate young people.

Mr Watling said “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Clacton and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

“I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.”

A special ceremony is being held by the Colchester and District Jewish Community at the Sunken Rose Garden on Clacton’s Marine Parade West, tomorrow at 11am.

A ceremony has been held there every year since 2001.

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

Karen Pollock, of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers, but with hate filled words.

“Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust.”