AN artist returned from a trip to Manchester to find £7,000 worth of belongings and cash had been stolen from his home.

Keith Richardson, 47, has lived at his home in Humber Avenue, Jaywick, for the past nine-and-a-half years.

Mr Richardson, who is unable to work after being the victim of a motoring accident nine months ago, returned home to find £6,000 worth of belongings gone, along with £1,000 cash which was to go towards his rent.

The stolen goods included expensive airbrushing art tools, worth £2,000, as well as a laptop, a compressor.

Two sets of car keys were also taken to a grey Nissan Juke and a black Ford Explorer.

Keith, who used to work in the security industry, is still living in the property, but says he is desperate to recover his belongings.

He said: “This absolutely winds me up – they took everything out of the shed.

“They came in through the back door and the lower panel of the window was broken into.

“I don’t work as an artist, but I use it as relief “I didn’t gain from it, it was just a hobby, but now they’ve taken all of my equipment.

“I’ve been getting about two hours of sleep per night now – I don’t feel safe “I’m most desperate to get the keys and laptop back as there are family photos I can’t get back.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Burglars broke into a home in Humber Avenue, Jaywick, sometime between midnight on January 6 and around 6.40pm on January 8.”

Anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or has anyone information should call Clacton police on 101.