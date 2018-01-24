AN annual open day has been hailed a great success after budding performers took to the West Cliff Theatre’s new stage.

The theatre threw open its doors so members of the public could have a backstage tour of the building and a sneak preview of future performances at the historic venue.

About ten members of the West Cliff Youth Theatre attended the event on Saturday and were excited to perform on the newly-renovated stage.

Director of the youth theatre Chris Bareham works with the West Cliff’s young actors on a weekly basis.

She said: They will soon be performing there for real when they take part in the musical Footloose at the theatre in February along with over 30 other performers.

“The day was really well received.

“They all asked me if they could perform one song on the new stage and it was also great to show everyone behind the scenes.”