ESSEX’S ambulance service will be the subject of a “risk summit” following allegations of patient deaths due to delays.

Health minister Steve Barclay told the House of Commons claims against the East of England Ambulance Trust have been raised with officials, including NHS England’s chief executive and the health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

He said NHS England and NHS Improvement, with the Care Quality Commission in attendance, will meet to discuss the concerns.

Last week, Labour MP Clive Lewis told the Commons he was contacted by a whistleblower who claimed 20 people died due to delayed ambulances during a 12 day period this winter.

The informer blamed the deaths on a decision at the trust to delay moving into its highest state of emergency.

Marie Norris, 81, died at her home in Abbigail Gardens, Clacton, after waiting almost four hours for an ambulance on January 2 after calling 999 complaining of chest pains.

Speaking during a Commons debate, Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb encouraged Mr Barclay to reiterate that ambulance trust managers should allow staff to speak out when they have “genuine and legitimate” concerns.

Mr Barclay supported such a remark and later referred to the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, adding to Mr Lamb: “On receipt of his letter I instructed officials in my department to share copies with the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of all health and social care services in England, to ensure they’re fully aware of the issues being raised.

“I’ve discussed these concerning allegations directly with the chief executive of NHS England and the chief executive of NHS Improvement this morning, and asked them to confirm to me the actions they will be taking.

“They have subsequently confirmed they will be holding a joint risk summit regarding the trust in the next week. The Care Quality Commission will be in attendance.”

A spokesman for the trust said it recognised some people experienced a delay in their care over the festive period after it experienced “significant pressure”.

Since Christmas the ambulance service has responded to in excess of 50,000 patients. It said that less than 0.2 percent of patients have experienced a “significant delay”.

A spokesman for the trust said: ‘We asked for an independent review last week and welcome the decision from our regulators.

“It is important that we examine our performance during the festive period against our plans, both internally and with our system partners.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling has also called for an inquiry.