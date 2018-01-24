A COUNCILLOR concerned about sea defences in Walton has pleaded with a town council to offer match funding to prevent future flooding.

Nick Turner said parts of the defences are being washed away by the sea and land on the Backwaters, near the water recycling centre, are at risk of flooding.

The Frinton councillor is now seeking the cash to built a clay bund, or bank, to prevent any further damage to the coastline.

Mr Turner urged town councillors to approve cash of around £7,500 to help cover the costs.

The clay bund stop the coastline erodingy and protect the Backwaters.

The overall scheme will cost £212,364 which will be funded by different organisations, including the town and Anglia Water will be contributing around £70,000 alongside the Environment Agency and the Naze Protection Society.

A £15,000 contingency fund shortfall will be covered by the Naze Protection Society and town council’s contributions.

Mr Turner said: “We’ve been working on this plan for about eight or nine years now and this hard work has now come to the surface.”

“We’re trying to save the bottom of the Naze – that’s all I’m asking.”