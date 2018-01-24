PLANS to build 50 new homes in Alresford have been rejected by a Government inspector.

The outline application was put forward by Sibbons in 2017 for land north of St Osyth Road, at Tenpenny Farm.

The plans were originally turned down by Tendring Council, but Norman Sibbons appealed in a bid to get the decision reversed.

The site is a field with two substantial buildings. which were built for equestrian use, outside the village settlement boundary.

The council said it tries to direct most new development to larger urban areas where there are services and facilities, while trying to limit development in smaller towns and villages.

The inspector agreed that further development of this size was not necessary in Alresford and went against planning policy.

The inspector also concluded that Tendring Council has demonstrated it has more than a five-year of deliverable housing sites and this particular scheme did not fit in with the development plan.

The planning inspector said: “The provision of affordable housing and landscape improvements are material considerations to which I give moderate weight.

“But this is insufficient to outweigh the conflict with the development plan.”

He dismissed the appeal, despite saying the effect of the proposed development on the character and appearance of the landscape would be relatively minor.