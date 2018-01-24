LONG delays are being reported on the A12 because of an accident and a broken down lorry.

Traffic is queueing on the Londonbound carriageway after two incidents between Spring Lane and Stanway.

Police were called to help recover after an accident and an oil spill just after 5.30am, and a lorry broke down nearby shortly after.

One of the vehicles collided with a crash barrier.

One lane had to be closed meaning there were long traffic delays.

Queues have been reported as far back as Stratford St Mary on the A12 and the incident is also causing problems on the A120.

A lorry has collided with a crash barrier on the #A12 between junctions 27 & 28 in #Colchester.

One lane is currently blocked and the Highways Agency are working with police to try and clear the road as quickly as possible.

Please avoid the area and thank you for your patience. — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) January 24, 2018



UPDATE 8.30AM: Traffic is now building in the town centre as a result of this incident. We will keep you updated.

UPDATE 9AM: The crash has now been cleared. This was a separate incident to the broken down lorry between the football stadium and Spring Lane.

Traffic in Colchester is slow on Cymbeline Way towards the A12.

UPDATE 10.15AM: We are still receiving reports of slow traffic on Cymbeline Way.

An update from the Suffolk & Norfolk Travel Information Facebook page at about 11.20am - One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry involved and recovery work on A12 Colchester Bypass London bound between J28 Axial Way (Colchester United Football Ground) and J27 A133 Cymbeline Way / Spring Lane (Avenue Of Remembrance roundabout), congestion on A12 Ipswich Road to J30 B1029 Dedham Road (Stratford St Mary / Dedham) and on A120 to Fox Street. Travel time is around 30 minutes.

#A12 southbound we have long delays due to a collision between the a120 (east) and A133 near Colchester. Emergency barrier repairs under way, 1 lane open. Will keep you updated pic.twitter.com/zsVMb0h4wo — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 24, 2018

UPDATE 12.20PM: Traffic in Colchester is slow on Cybeline Way and St Andrews Avenue towards the A12

#A12 southbound we have delays due to a collision between the #A120 (east) and #A133 near Colchester. Recovery and barrier repairs continue. 1 lane remains open. pic.twitter.com/bPHZ15lWY5 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 24, 2018

UPDATE 3.50PM: The incident has now been cleared