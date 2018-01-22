POWER-LIFTING champ Joe Lampshire kept an enthralled audience spellbound as he showed his muscle at Walton’s Columbine Centre.

Joe was part of the Tough Talk team of east London ex-villains, bodybuilders and hard men visiting Walton to tell their amazing stories.

He demonstrated different lifts before members of the audience were challenged to have a go.

Former doorman and debt collector Ian McDowell also told how he turned to illegal steroids in a bid to become the British body-building champion.

Violence became a way of life and he slept with a carving knife and knuckle-duster under his pillow.

But after a fight at a club one night he turned to God and later set up Tough Talk, which preaches in Britain’s prisons.

The Tough Talk team were invited to Walton by Coastlands Church, which meets at the Columbine Centre.