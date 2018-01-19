THE deadline to have your say on the North Essex Garden Communities is next week.

At 5pm on Monday, the consultation period will come to an end and you will no longer be able to submit your comments by post or online.

Campaign group Hands Off Wivenhoe (HOW) has published a sample template to help residents shape their response which can be found by clicking here.

A spokesperson for HOW said: "We have been pushing to make sure as many people as possible know about the deadline.

"The draft response really seems to have been used a lot over the last week and so many people have thanked us for making it easier for them to comment."

Respond to the consultation online here.

If you have any issues taking part in this consultation, contact planning.policy@colchester.gov.uk or planning.policy@tendringdc.gov.uk.

