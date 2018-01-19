FESTIVE fundraising by the 1st Clacton Guides raised a whopping £2,000 for group funds.

The girls and their leaders spent ten nights spreading Christmas cheer with Santa in Clacton, Holland-on-Sea, Bockings Elm and Little Clacton.

The Guides took over the running of the Christmas collections from Clacton Lions in 2015.

Morrisons and Tesco donated sweets for Santa to give to children who came out to meet him.

Shannon Claridge, 15, said: "The best part was seeing the massive grins on the children's faces – even before they could see the float, they could hear the music and they were so excited."

Guide leader Debbie Davey added: "The girls are all very proud of what they’ve achieved and we’re very proud of them.

"They’ve proved that hard work pays off and now they can choose what they want to do, whether that’s a trip to London, a weekend camp or a longer residential in the summer.”