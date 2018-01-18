A TRIO of Strictly stars are aiming for perfect tens when they strut their stuff at the West Cliff Theatre next week.

New show Dance To The Music stars Kristina Rihanoff – one of Strictly Come Dancing's most renowned dancers and choreographers.

She is joined on stage by her former professional dance partner, Robin Windsor, who appeared on the smash-hit Saturday night TV show for four years.

The stunning Oksana Platero, who partnered Judge Rinder in Series 14, also joins the team, along with hubby Jonathan Platero and a full cast of world-class dancers.

Singer-songwriter Beth Sherburn and X Factor finalist Chris Maloney also star along.

Kristina claims it is the only dance show in theatrical history to feature all styles of dancing.

She charts the evolution of dance starting from the roaring Twenties, with tap and Charleston, through every decade of dance crazes up to modern-day ballroom and Latin.

Audiences will experience Argentine tango, lindy-hop, Jive, rock 'n' roll, funk, waltz, disco, breakdancing, street, contemporary ballet and salsa performed to some of the ultimate music hits of all time.

Dance To The Music is at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre on February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £30 (£28 over-60s and under-16s) from the box office on 01255 433344. VIP tickets including great seats and a meet and greet after the show are £50.