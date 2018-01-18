AN actress who trained at a New York drama school is returning to her roots to help budding performers in Clacton.

Kim Wright was a student at Southend's Tiffany Theatre College before going to the Tom Todoroff Acting Studios in New York.

She has a raft of theatre credits to her name and launched Sussex-based JK Theatre Arts to teach youngsters drama and dance.

Now Kim is returning to Essex to hold a drama skills workshop to help aspiring actors fire up their imaginations at the Princes Theatre.

The workshop is on February 11 from 10.30am to 4pm and costs £40.

For more details call Melissa Wenn on 01255 430809 or visit princestheatre.co.uk.