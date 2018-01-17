A DOG sitters has teamed up with a charity which creates partnerships between people living with disability and specially-trained assistance dogs.

Dogs for Good and Barking Mad are joining forces and asking fellow dog lovers to help them in changing lives.

The doggy daycare organisation wants to raise enough money to fund the training of a Dogs for Good puppy.

Julie Small, who runs Barking Mad’s Tendring and Colchester franchise, said: “Dogs for Good train assistance dogs for adults and children with a range of disabilities and children with autism, to help enrich their lives. This is relevant to the work which we undertake with our dog sitting host community.

“We offer the opportunity to care for someone else’s dog while its owners are away and through this initiative, we witness the amazing difference that canine companions can make improving social interaction and fitness every day.”

If you would like to get involved, email Julie.Small@barkingmad.uk.com or call 01255 411550.