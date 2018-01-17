A BID to build almost 30 bungalows in Kirby Cross has been recommended for refusal by a town council.

Linden property developers wants to build 28 homes east of Halstead Road, off Woburn Avenue and Buckfast Avenue.

Councillors at the last Frinton and Walton Town Council meeting raised concerns over workers’ access to the homes and the disturbance the noise may cause to residents.

Town mayor Robert Bucke said the roads around the proposed housing would be inadequate Councillor Terry Allen added: “It’s going to be mayhem and I don’t think we’ve seen a travel plan.”

Tendring Council will make the final decision.