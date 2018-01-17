SPECIAL webpages have been set up as part of a bid to support former members of the Armed Forces in Tendring.

The move is part of on-going efforts by Tendring Council to strengthen links with the forces and to help those who have served their country, along with their families.

They will be able to find specific information on benefits and finance, jobs, education, housing and a veterans’ support directory.

There is also a page on Armed Forces events and how they can get covenant funding.

Councillor Chris Amos recently became the council’s first elected Armed Forces champion.

“It is recognised that those involved in the forces often require assistance in making the difficult transition back into civilian life,” he said.

“It is often not easy to adjust to a more uncertain and unpredictable life after the strict routine of the forces. They should not face disadvantage compared to other citizens.”

The webpages can be found at tendringdc.gov.uk/armed-forces-covenant.