A CONCERNED councillor has called for speed limits outside all schools in Tendring to be slashed to 20mph.

Tendring Council corporate enforcement boss Fred Nicholls is also calling on Essex County Council to limit speeds through villages and towns in the district to 30mph.

Mr Nicholls previously called on the police to take action to prevent a fatal collision on roads across Tendring after claiming there had been an increase in speeding in the Great Bromley area due to a lack of police enforcement.

Mr Nicholls said: “Essex Police have been openly stating that speed kills when speaking about road traffic collisions as a result of their enquiries.

“Concern has been expressed over the number of fatal collisions.

“We need a safer environment in the vicinity of our schools to prevent our children being involved in any collisions outside our schools.”

Mr Nicholls has submitted a motion to Tendring Council calling on County Hall to undertake a review of current speed limits outside all schools in Tendring.

He said the county council should “take appropriate action to ensure they are reduced to a maximum of 20mph at certain times of the day as soon as possible”.

Mr Nicholls added that a 30mph speed limit should also be put in place in all villages across the district.

The Thorrington, Frating, Elmstead and Great Bromley councillor had raised concerns about a blackspot in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, before a cyclist was killed in a collision in September.

A man was riding his bike along that stretch of road when he was struck by a car.

Police later arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He was released by police under investigation.

Mr Nicholls’ motion will be put to Tendring councillors at a meeting on Tuesday.