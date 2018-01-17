WALTON’S RAF Association is calling for volunteers to come forward to help tackle loneliness.

The branch has set up a befriending service that pairs volunteers with members of the RAF community who are struggling with feeling lonely or isolated.

It is looking to recruit volunteers from across all ages and backgrounds.

Spokesman Katharine Montgomery, volunteer manager, said: “Befrienders can play such an important role in somebody’s life and while there is no single type of person we look for, a good befriender is someone that is caring and empathetic, able to build a rapport with people, reliable and a good listener.”

Volunteers support the veterans in a number of ways, such as popping round for a cup of tea, researching local community groups where the befriendee could potentially meet new friends, or simply being at the end of the phone for a chat.

The benefits for volunteers include learning new skills, building confidence, meeting new people and the opportunity to give back to their community.

Training is given to volunteers, including a one-day course covering everything they need to know to become an effective befriender.

For more information on becoming a befriender, visit rafa.org.uk/befriending.