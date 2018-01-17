AN eco-campaigner has called the prime minister's bid to declare war on plastic waste a "drop in the ocean" as the Government unveiled its 25-year environment plan.

Teresa May said the amount of single-use plastic wasted every year in the UK would fill 1,000 Royal Albert Halls.

She called it "one of the great environmental scourges of our time" and vowed to slash the amount of plastic being produced needlessly.

"We must reduce the demand for plastic, reduce the number of plastics in circulation and improve our recycling rates," said Mrs May.

The 5pm plastic bag charge will be extended to all retailers.

And single use plastics – such as bottles – could be taxed.

But Clacton eco-campaigner Chris Southall says too little is being done too slowly by the Conservative government.

"They use lots of words but never end up doing anything," he said.

"If you look back over the last five years, they have done it again and again and again.

The plastic bag thing is good but it's only a tiny drop on the ocean of what needs doing.

"I can't understand why they don't try reintroducing paper bags and cartons.

"We need something now – not in 25 years' time."

Mr Southall was critical of the Tories' broader environmental record.

"It was supposed to be the greenest government ever and then they stopped wind turbines being built on shore altogether, they introduced fracking, and they are killing badgers left, right and centre, even though the science is against it," he said.

"I could go on - there is a whole list of very un-green things.

"I'm an engineer and we have to look at the whole system.

"First of all you have to design things so they can be recycled.

"That's not happening because they now have things made of more than one plastic so you can't recycle them.

"You need to reduce plastics to ones that can be recycled.

"You need to reduce the amount that is being unnecessarily used for wrapping things, and reintroduce paper bags.

"I bought a cardboard box of mushrooms from Tesco a while back. They don't seem to have them now, but it shows they can do it."

Mr Southall claims the plastics problem is reaching crisis point after China said it would no longer take our waste for recycling.

He said: "I was talking to someone working in the recycling centre and they can't get anyone to take plastics in the short-term.

"There are huge stock piles building up so most of it is being burnt.

"We are reaching a crisis and we need to see some creative thinking and quite a radical look at the system from top to bottom.

"Manufacture, use and recycling need to be looked at and changed.

"You can also buy local from local farm shops. Their produce isn't wrapped in loads of plastic and there is less carbon in the miles they are shipped around the country so that helps with climate change."

Tendring has one of the worst recycling rates in the county.

Latest figures show just 27 per cent of household waste was recycled or composted compared to 42 per cent in Colchester and a massive 64 per cent in table-topping Rochford.

In April 2012 Tendring Council stopped collecting low-grade plastics such as yoghurt pots and margarine tubs in kerbside recycling.

The new rules were slammed by critics but council bosses said more plastic going to landfill would be offset by new weekly food waste collections.